Author Durjoy Datta shares ‘cute’ texts he receives from his wife. They’re hilarious too

Author Durjoy Datta recently took to Instagram to give people a glimpse of ‘cute’ texts that he often receives from his wife. He shared them in form of a video and there is a possibility that the texts will leave you laughing out loud.

“Kids are way smarter these days. When you say, ‘Aero plane aa raha hai, aero plane aa raha AAA’ no one falls for it,” he wrote while sharing the clip. The small yet funny clip opens to show the celebrated author vacationing with his family. A text also appears on the screen which reads “Cute texts my wife sends me,” along with a heart emoticon. The clip then progresses to show the texts and they are all about his children refusing to eat food.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted two days ago. Since being shared, it has received over 9.2 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also gathered tons of comments from people. Many showcased their reactions through emoticons. Just like actor Nakuul Mehta who reacted to the author’s post with a laughing out loud emoticon.

“The way parents keep switching between "tumhari beti" and "meri beti" according to their convenience always gets me,” posted an Instagram user. “If my relationship doesn't go this way, I don't want one,” shared another. “Lol. I will also be sending these texts to my husband from now,” expressed a third. “Hahahahaha bang on!!! Relatable,” commented a fourth. “Hahaha so cute,” wrote a fifth.

