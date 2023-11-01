Auto driver's karaoke session in Mumbai traffic goes viral. Watch

An auto driver from Mumbai has taken social media by storm after a video of him was shared on X by comedian Samay Raina. The clip shows how the driver turned the Andheri traffic signal into a karaoke spot. His singing skills are sure to impress you.

Snapshot of the driver singing. (X/@ Samay Raina)

"Aisa laga hi nahi ki Andheri signal pe fasa hu. What a lovely guy! Watch till the end (I didn't even feel like I was stuck at Andheri signal. Watch till the end) wrote Raina on X. (Also Read: Delhi auto driver rides his vehicle on crowded foot over bridge. Watch)

The video opens to show an auto driver who has a mic and a speaker attached to his vehicle. The clip further shows him singing a song and entertaining people. Once his song ends, the auto driver tells Raina that things get boring while being stuck in traffic, so he entertains everyone with his singing.

Watch the video of the auto driver here:

This post was shared on October 31. Since being posted, it has been viewed more than 57,000 times. The share has also received over 2,000 likes and numerous comments. Many were impressed by his singing.

Check out what people are saying about this post here:

An individual wrote, "This is actually cool."

A second commented, "Bengaluru auto folks can never reach this level of swag and coolness."

"Arey yaar wow… what a positive guy," posted a third.

