Awe-inspiring Nasa video shows Earth ‘from a whole different angle’

Do you regularly follow the Instagram page managed by the space agency NASA? Then you may have seen those posts where they share images or videos of the Earth captured from the International Space Station (ISS). Those are the shares that often leave people transfixed. Just like their latest post that shows our home planet ‘from a whole different angle’.

Nasa shared a video that shows view of the Earth taken from the ISS.(Instagram/@nasa)

“Watch as the world passes by, literally. The people who’ve been to Earth orbit for the rare opportunity to see our home planet from a whole different angle say this blue marble in space is really quite beautiful and awe-inspiring when seen from 250 miles straight up. Here’s your chance to see if you agree: these ultra-high definition video scenes, captured between March 2022 and March 2023 during the International Space Station’s Expeditions 67 and 68, let you imagine yourself as a station crew member with an hour off duty and nothing better to do than look out the window as the world, literally, passes by,” they posted alongside the video.

Take a look at the incredible video:

The video was shared about 14 hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 6.9 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. Additionally, the video has gathered tons of likes and comments.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“Mesmerising!!! Wish I could see that too with my eyes, not just through pic or videos,” expressed an Instagram user. “NASA really is the only account you need to follow, damn,” commented another. “Wow!!!!” posted a third. “Wonderful,” wrote a fourth.

