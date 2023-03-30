Home / Trending / ISRO shares mesemrising images of Earth captured by satellite. See how India looks

ISRO shares mesemrising images of Earth captured by satellite. See how India looks

ByTrisha Sengupta
Mar 30, 2023 05:52 PM IST

ISRO took to Twitter to share the images of Earth from space taken by the Earth Observation Satellite.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) recently took to Twitter to share incredible pictures of Earth taken from space by Earth Observation Satellite (EOS-06), which is also known as Oceansat-3. The pictures are mosaics that are generated by the National Remote Sensing Center (NRSC) using the Ocean Colour Monitor (OCM). The incredible images have stunned people, especially the photo of India.

The images were shared by ISRO on Twitter that show Earth from space.(Twitter/@isro)
The images were shared by ISRO on Twitter that show Earth from space.(Twitter/@isro)

“Global False Colour Composite mosaic generated by NRSC/ISRO using images from Ocean Colour Monitor on EOS-06. Mosaic with 1 km spatial resolution combines 2939 images after processing 300 GB of data to show Earth as seen during Feb 1-15, 2023,” ISRO tweeted while sharing incredible images. While replying to its own tweet, the space agency posted another picture. “OCM senses the Earth in 13 distinct wavelengths to provide information about global vegetation cover on Land and Ocean Biota for global oceans,” they also added.

Take a look at the posts shared on Twitter:

The tweet was shared a day ago. Since being posted, the share has accumulated more than 4.3 lah views and the numbers are increasing. Additionally, the tweet has gathered close to 7,000 likes. People posted various comments to show their reactions to ISRO’s post.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“Beautiful, it is!” commented a Twitter user. “Excellent. Proud to be an India,” posted another. “Please send more pics of our home planet and Mars,” requested a third. “What to say, just amazing,” wrote a fourth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twitter viral isro + 1 more
twitter viral isro
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 30, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out