Ayushmann Khurrana's reaction to seeing pizza while on a diet is too relatable to miss. Watch

Many of us try to maintain our diet. From forming healthy eating habits to exercising regularly, we do everything in our power to stay fit. However, at times, when we look at our favourite junk food, we can't help but drool at its sight. And it seems like actor Ayushamnn Khurana also has a hard time controlling his diet.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a short video shared on his Instagram, two people can be seen bringing him a pizza box. After looking at the mouthwatering meal, the actor is pretty taken aback. In the post's caption, he wrote, "All the pizza lovers on a diet, please stand up. #WorldPizzaDay."

Take a look at the video below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This video was shared just a few minutes back. Since being posted, it has been liked by 36,000 people, and the numbers are only increasing. Many people have even left comments on the clip.

Here are some of the comments:

An individual in the Instagram comments section said, "I know that feeling!! Uff, only when you have some diet. People bring all your fav food." Another person mentioned the pizza toppings and wrote, "Pizza has tomatoes and chicken in it, so it is pretty healthy." "One glimpse, and I want pizza now," expressed a third person. A fourth user added, "Arrey, just eat the toppings and cheese and then look away like nothing happened. Lie to yourself."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON