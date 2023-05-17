Baba Jackson, Mumbai’s dancing cop grooves to a Michael Jackson song. Watch viral video

Baba Jackson and Mumbai’s dancing cop Amol Kamble have joined forces to create a dance video that is taking the Internet by storm. These talented artists, who gained immense popularity for their dance prowess, have now combined their exceptional skills to deliver a truly captivating performance. Shared on Instagram by Baba Jackson, the video has received thunderous applause from viewers worldwide.

Baba Jackson shaking a leg with Mumbai’s dancing cop. (Instagram/@babajackson2019)

The video shows Mumbai’s dancing cop Amol Kamble grooving with Baba Jackson to the song named Bad by Michael Jackson. With their synchronised moves, flawless execution, and infectious energy, Baba Jackson and Amol Kamble have set the dance floor on fire. Their dance performance may even leave you tapping your feet.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared three days ago, the video has raked up more than two million views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even shared their thoughts in the comments section.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

“This is why I am paying for the Internet,” posted an individual. Another added, “Love it, you guys!” “Love it, you guys!” commented a third. A fourth shared, “Uncle got nice moveeeeeessss.” “The crossover no one expected but glad you to collaborate…,” added a fifth.

