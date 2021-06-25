Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
trending

Baba Sehgal’s Hindi cover of Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello’s Senorita goes viral

“For you it’s Señorita but for me it’s Sarita,” Baba Sehgal wrote while sharing the Hindi cover of Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s Senorita.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUN 25, 2021 11:27 AM IST
Baba Sehgal took to Twitter to share the Hindi version of Camila Cabello’s Senorita.(Twitter/@OnlyBabaSehgal)

A video shared by rapper Baba Sehgal is creating a buzz online. The clip shows him singing a Hindi version of Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s song Senorita. People can’t stop praising the interesting rendition of the song. There is a chance that you’ll feel the same after watching the video.

Baba Sehgal took to Twitter to share the video. “For you it’s Señorita but for me it’s Sarita,” he wrote while sharing the video. His post is complete with a winking face with tongue emoticon. The video opens with Sehgal saying “Aaj kuch different karein?”

Take a look at the video to see what happens next:

Since being posted a day ago on Twitter, the share has gathered more than 1.3 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. It has also received nearly 4,500 likes. People shared all sorts of comments while reacting to the post.

“Please do listen and be filled with joy,” wrote a Twitter user. “Baba: It has been a long time since I heard such a fine song from you. Loved it.” shared another. “This is good,” expressed a third.

Here's a video of Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s Senorita:

What are your thoughts on Baba Sehgal’s Hindi cover of Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s Senorita?

