 Natural disasters, cyber attacks: What Baba Vanga predicted for 2024
Baba Vanga Predictions 2024: Natural disasters to cyber attacks, scary prophecies coming true?

Baba Vanga Predictions 2024: Natural disasters to cyber attacks, scary prophecies coming true?

ByTrisha Sengupta
Feb 16, 2024 06:32 PM IST

Born Vangeliya Pandeva Gushterova, Baba Vanga, died at the age of 84 over two decades ago. What predictions did she make for 2024?

Baba Vanga, a blind Bulgarian mystic, is said to have made many predictions in her lifetime. Born Vangeliya Pandeva Gushterova, she passed away at the age of 84, almost 26 years ago, but her prophecies remain a topic of discussion among people.

What did Baba Vanga predict for 2024? (Screenshot (X))
What did Baba Vanga predict for 2024?

Baba Vanga's predictions for 2024 and did any of them come true?

Cure for cancer

The mystic predicted that new cures for diseases like Alzheimer’s and cancer will be invented this year, reports the Sun.

Just two days ago, on February 14, Russian President Vladimir Putin made a statement about ongoing research on cancer in Russia. "We have reached a significant milestone in the development of cancer vaccines and next-generation immunomodulatory drugs,” Putin said, reports LiveMint.

Huge economic crisis

As per a prediction by Baba Vanga, in 2024 the global economy will face a huge crisis. It could be due to a variety of factors, including geopolitical tension, debt level increase or economic power shift.

In recent news, Japan lost its spot as the world’s third-largest economy and came down to the fourth position. The UK also faced a slowdown and slipped into a technical recession.

Increased cyber attacks

She predicted that there would be a rise in the number of cyber attacks, reports the Daily Star. As per her prediction, the hackers will target crucial places like power grids and water treatment plants.

Natural disasters

According to Baba Vanga, there is a forecast of an orbital change that could cause devastating natural disasters across the world, reports the Sun.

Other than these, the mystic also predicted biological weapons tests or attacks, reports the Daily Star. She also forecasted a crucial breakthrough in quantum computing leading to the advancement of artificial intelligence (AI).

Over the years, many have claimed that several of Baba Vanga's predictions rang true. However, there is hardly any proof to verify this.

