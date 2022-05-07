Baby asks dog to sit repeatedly, pooch’s reaction leaves people in splits

Pets interacting with babies often make for the best videos. They are adorable and wonderful to watch. This video shared on Instagram is the almost the same as besides being cute it is hilarious too. It shows the reaction of a pooch to a little girl asking it to sit repeatedly.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video is posted on the Instagram page theyeetbaby. It features a baby named Marleigh and a dog named Zoe. The video is a throwback clip and was shared again recently. It is now winning people’s hearts left, right, and centre.

“Zoey was like ‘please save me from this baby bruh’,” reads the comment posted along with the video. The clip opens to show a little kid standing in front of the dog asking it to sit. The dog first looks at the girl and turns its gaze towards the camera. Then an individual is heard asking the dog to sit and it does so. However, the girl continues and keeps on asking him to sit. Probably frustrated, the dog then uses its paw to lightly push the kid aside but she keeps on persisting. The hilarious video ends with the dog getting up and walking away.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated nearly 73,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Zoey is so good and so sweet,” wrote an Instagram user. “I love videos with Marleigh and Zoey,” shared another. “Zoey must love being in their own big house where she can hide from crazy girls who don’t understand that ‘I AM SITTING, LIL BABY!’,” expressed a third. “Haha love how she's ‘sssssss’ing while waiting for Zoey’s attention before ending her sentence again,” commented a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?