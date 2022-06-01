Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Baby covers herself with blanket to make mom think she is invisible. Watch adorably funny video

The video of the baby covering herself in blanket to make mom think she is invisible was posted on Instagram.
The image, taken from the video, shows the baby with her blanket.(Instagram/@thelittledreameruk)
Updated on Jun 01, 2022 09:59 AM IST
Trisha Sengupta

As a kid have you ever tried to reason with your parents to extend your bedtime? Have you ever tried coming up with excuses to not go to sleep? This toddler has the same idea and the way she tries to convince her mom has now sparked laughter among people. The video has also left people saying aww. The antics of the young one are stealing hearts online and chances are they’ll have the same effect on you too.

The video is posted on the Instagram page called thelittledreameruk. It is shared with a sweet caption. “The blanky bottom shuffle. Both things she loves very much! I turned around and she entered the room like this. I fell into hysterics,” it reads.

The video opens to show the kid sitting on the floor. She is also seen holding a blanket over her. A text insert on the video also explains the kid’s behaviour. “When you mum says it’s time for bed. But you’ve become invisible so she can’t see you,” it reads.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted a few days ago. Since being shared, it has accumulated more than 1.1 million likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. Most couldn’t stop talking about the adorableness of the baby.

“Mom, it’s an invisibility cloak, duh,” wrote an Instagram user imagining the baby’s thoughts. “Haha, brilliant,” posted another. “Hahaha she’s so sweet,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

