Baby elephant cuddling with keeper is the sweetest video you’ll see today

Do you love watching videos of elephants? Then there is a chance that you already follow Sheldrick Wildlife Trust on Instagram. The organisation rescue and take care of elephants. They also work towards releasing the baby elephants back into the world. They recently posted a video that shows a sweet interaction between a baby elephant and a keeper.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“An elephant snuggle session. They may weigh about 250 pounds at birth, but elephant calves are just like any other baby. Aside from practical needs, they also thrive off physical affection and lots of interaction. Keepers like Joseph provide this care around the clock, ensuring every orphan grows up knowing the love and support of a family,” they wrote while posting the video.

The video opens to show the keeper lying on the ground. The baby elephant is seen partially perched on top the man giving him hugs. The smile on the man’s face and the baby elephant’s gestures make the video a delight to watch.

There is a chance that the video will leave you grinning from ear to ear too:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video has been posted a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 6.5 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also gathered nearly 70,000 likes and counting. The post has also prompted people to share various love-filled comments.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Never been more jealous of anyone's job in my life- love this,” expressed an Instagram user. “Awww you are so loved, Joseph, by all the babies in your care! They know they are loved too and are thriving in your care!” posted another. “This is my dream,” commented a third. “Hope Joseph and all the Keepers get many hugs,” wrote a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON