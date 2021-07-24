Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Baby elephant enjoys a snack and a scratch out in the forest. Watch
trending

Baby elephant enjoys a snack and a scratch out in the forest. Watch

Shared by Sheldrick Trust on their official account, the video shows a baby elephant named Ziwadi enjoying some along time in the forest.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUL 24, 2021 07:47 PM IST
The image shows an elephant named Ziwadi in the forest.(Instagram/@sheldricktrust)

There are some videos on the Internet that have the power to uplift your mood almost instantly. And if you’re looking for something to make you smile, this video on Instagram is what you need to see. Shared by Sheldrick Trust on their official account, the video shows a baby elephant named Ziwadi enjoying some along time in the forest.

“Sweet Ziwadi enjoys a snack and a scratch out in the forest! This is an elephant who always marches to the beat of her own drum. She absolutely refuses to be rushed, and even when all the other orphans are hustling to and fro, she just continues placidly following her own routine,” reads a part of the caption shared along with the video.

The next line shares how “Ziwadi has over overcome extraordinary obstacles to be here today.”

Take a look at the video:

The video, since being shared about 20 hours ago, has gathered nearly 14,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The video also prompted people to share all sorts of comments.

“Ziwadi!! That’s my foster baby! Slow and steady wins the race, little girl,” shared an Instagram user. “My lovely Ziwadi. Love you girly,” expressed another. “I love that she can do both at once! Such a good multitasker!” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram

Related Stories

trending

This elephant’s tantrums are making netizens giggle. Watch

PUBLISHED ON JUL 21, 2021 07:53 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Baby elephant enjoys a snack and a scratch out in the forest. Watch

Meet Sidney, the doggo that loves to ‘howl like a baby wolf’. Watch

Homeowners yell ‘get off our lawn’ at man trying to save neighbour’s life

Anand Mahindra posts ‘Twitter’s magic has worked’ after reconnecting with friend
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Gehana Vasisth
Tokyo 2020 Olympics Live Updates Day 1
Guru Purnima 2021
Olympics
Google Doodle
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP