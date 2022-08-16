Baby elephant falls into a pool, two gentle giants rush in to rescue it. Watch

Elephants are loved and admired by people around the world. The animals are also known for their close and strong bond with each other. In fact, there are some stories that show that special trait of the gentle giants. Case in point, this video of two grown up elephants saving a young one drowning in a zoo pool.

The video isn’t new and was originally posted back in 2017. The incident in the video was captured at the Grand Park Zoo in Seoul, South Korea. However, the video is again creating a buzz after a Twitter user recently shared it with the caption, “In the Seoul zoo, two elephants rescued baby elephant drowned in the pool.”

The video opens to show the baby elephant trying to dunk its trunk into the waterbody with a grown up elephant standing beside it. Within moments, the little one falls into the water and the gentle giant standing beside it starts pacing. Then something wonderful happens and another elephant standing in the opposite side of the pool comes running to help. The adult elephants then get together to save the little one.

Take a look at the video:

In the Seoul zoo, two elephants rescued baby elephant drowned in the pool pic.twitter.com/zLbtm84EDV — Gabriele Corno (@Gabriele_Corno) August 13, 2022

The video was posted a few days and since then, it has gone viral. Till now, the video has accumulated more than 2.5 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“The third adult elephant in the background behind the fence was pacing frantically,” noticed a Twitter user. “Unconditional love right here, people need to be more like this,” wrote another. “That is precious! I have seen several videos of elephants rescuing other elephants,” expressed a third.