Baby elephant masters the art of head-to-toe scratching. Video spreads happiness

Do you love watching videos that show different antics of elephants? Chances are, you already follow the page Sheldrick Wildlife Trust on Instagram. It is the official page of a rescue organisation that works with orphaned elephants and is filled with numerous adorable videos of the gentle giants. The latest share from them shows a baby elephant named Nyambeni who has mastered the art of head-to-toe scratching.

Alongside the video, they also shared a detailed caption. “She may be tiny, but Nyambeni already has life all figured out. Many infants need a helping hand with things that are second nature to adult elephants, like scratching an itch or mud bathing — but not Nyambeni! She tackles everyday tasks with a proficiency and passion that belie her young age. (For instance, this head-to-toe scratching session continued for a full five minutes!),” they wrote.

Take a look at the video:

The video was shared about 20 hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 99,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has further received nearly 18,000 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

“Nyambeni is my adoptee!! Looks like we have a lot in common,” posted an Instagram user. “No spot left unscratched… Smart Nyambeni!” expressed another. “That’s my girl!!!” commented a third along with laughing out loud emoticons. “She is one of my foster babies. She’s such an independent little girl,” wrote a fourth.

