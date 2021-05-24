Home / Trending / Baby elephant rescued from reservoir by forest officials, IFS officer shares clip
People were relieved to see the baby elephant rescued safely and lauded the forest officials for the patient efforts.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON MAY 24, 2021 03:01 PM IST
The image shows the forest officials rescuing the baby elephant.(Twitter/@ParveenKaswan)

A clip shared recently on Twitter showcasing the rescue operation of a baby elephant from a water reservoir has a struck a chord with netizens. Shared by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan, the video gives a glimpse of the efforts done by the team of forest officials to pull out the little one form the reservoir safely on land.

“Kiddo fell into reservoir from where water was being supplied to village. Territorial team, wildlife squad II & vet team reached on time. Was rescued & happily united with family. Mother was watching our team from safe distance,” reads the caption shared alongside the video.

Take a look at the video:

Shared on May 23, the clip has garnered over 63,400 views and several comments. People were relieved to see the little one rescued safely and lauded the forest officials for the patient efforts. Many also pointed out that such reservoirs should be kept covered to avoid such accidents in future.

Kaswan also gave some details about the ways the rescue operation was conducted in the comments section.

Here’s how others reacted:

What are your thoughts on this rescue?

