Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Baby elephants having a gala time splashing in mud will leave you smiling
trending

Baby elephants having a gala time splashing in mud will leave you smiling

“Muddy bliss looks like this!” reads the caption and we totally agree.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JUL 26, 2021 02:50 PM IST
The image shows baby elephants playing in the mud.(Twitter/@SheldrickTrust)

If you love watching baby elephants frolicking around and being naughty then this video by Sheldrick Wildlife Trust is what you need to see today. Shared on Twitter, the video features several orphan elephants having a fun time in a pool of mud. The video may make you remember your childhood days of zero worries and 100% fun.

The video shows some baby elephants wallowing in a pool of mud as their caretakers keep a close look at each of them. “Muddy bliss looks like this!” reads the caption and we totally agree.

Take a look at the recording:

Shared on July 25, the clip has amassed over 19,100 views and tons of reactions. The comments section was flooded with netizens expressing their wishes to give the baby elephants lots of hugs. While some said that they really wanted to be at the spit to join the baby jumbos in their mudbath, others pointed out what a delightful video it was.

“I really want to be there. Everyone is having so much fun,” wrote a Twitter user. “'Muddy Bliss'. I think I've found my band name,” commented another. “Mud spa time,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on this video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
baby elephant
TRENDING NEWS

Baby elephants having a gala time splashing in mud will leave you smiling

Meet the Recycle man of India, turning used PPE Kits and masks into bricks

Watch: Shocking clip shows two-headed snake swallowing mice

Mumbai Police’s advisory post about not taking ricks and wearing masks is a hit
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo Olympics
Kargil Vijay Diwas
India Covid Cases
Pinch 2
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Earthquake
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP