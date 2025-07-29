Baby elephants share the cutest kiss in adorable video: ‘Sibling love, pure, wild’

A heartwarming video of two baby elephants kissing has gone viral on social media, capturing the hearts of people around the world. The video, shared on X (formerly Twitter), shows the baby elephants gently touching their trunks in what looks like a kiss, showing pure affection in the wild. Two baby elephants caught on camera exchanging a gentle kiss in the wild.(@susantananda3/X)

The video was shared by retired Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda, with the caption, “Sibling love never looked this cute. Two baby elephants sharing a kiss- pure, wild affection straight from nature.”

In the video, the two elephants are seen standing close to each other. They gently move their heads together, almost like they are sharing a kiss. Internet users called it a sign of deep sibling love and bonding.

Through this small act of affection, the elephants have reminded us how beautiful and emotional life in the wild can be.

Watch the adorable video here:

The viral video was shared on July 28, 2025, and has since received over 3,000 views online.

Sibling love in the wild caught on camera:

Siblings' love in the wild is rarely captured so beautifully. In this heartwarming video, two baby elephants are seen gently moving their heads together, almost like sharing a kiss. The sweet interaction shows the deep bond young elephants can have, just like human siblings.

Elephants may be huge, but their hearts are soft. They often show their love by simply being close, rubbing heads, walking side by side, or watching over each other.

The heart-touching moment between the baby elephants has not only gone viral but also reminded many people of the beauty found in simple acts of love.