Baby giraffe takes wobbly first steps just after birth, zoo shares adorable clip

The video prompted people to share love-filled comments.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 12:29 PM IST
The image shows the newborn baby giraffe.(Twitter/@chesterzoo)

In today’s edition of adorable animal videos, here’s a clip which shows a newborn giraffe taking its wobbly first steps. The clip is so delightful to watch that it will leave you with a smile and also fill your heart with a warm felling.

Chester Zoo took to their official Twitter profile to share the video. The clip not only shows the tiny animal’s first steps but also captures the moment of its birth. Texts appearing on the screen also explain how the Rothschild’s giraffes are struggling for survival.

Take a look at the clip to watch what else it shows:

Since being shared, the video has gathered more than 12,000 views – and the numbers are only increasing. It has also received tons of love-filled comments from people.

“So beautiful. Love all animals but giraffes are my fave. Happy that both mum Orla and Baby are good!” wrote a Twitter user. “How wonderful, so rare and so beautiful, another triumph for Chester Zoo, Congratulations,” shared another.

“Beautiful moments with the most beautiful animals. Congratulations Chester Zoo and baby giraffe's mum! I adore giraffes and can't wait to see this new arrival,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

