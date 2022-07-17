Baby girl gets caught by dad as she was taking some selfies. Watch the results

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This video that has been shared on Instagram by a comedian shows how his daughter was found taking some selfies on a smartphone and the results are quite surprising.
One of the selfies that the baby girl took on the smartphone in this video. (Instagram/@austingeter)
Published on Jul 17, 2022 03:10 PM IST
BySohini Sengupta

When it comes to taking selfies, this talent is not restricted to any particular age group. And this video that has been shared on Instagram and has been going all kinds of viral of late, is indeed a testimony to that point. The video shows a sweet baby girl who can be seen carrying a smartphone with a lot of difficulty but she knows just how to take some awesome selfies of herself! “Caught Charlie taking some selfies and tbh she took some great pics,” reads the text insert that comes with this cute baby video.

“I was not disappointed with these gems,” reads the caption that accompanies this precious baby video on Instagram. The caption was also attended by the emoji of a laughing face with tears in its eyes. The video was shared on Instagram on the page that is run by this cute little baby, Charlie's father. His name is Austin Miles Geter and he is a comedian who has over 1.93 lakh followers on his Instagram page. And there's a fine possibility that this video that he has shared of his adorable daughter will bring a smile to your face as well.

Since being uploaded on Instagram on June 21, the video has gotten more than 84,500 likes.

On Instagram, one person writes, "Not bad at all, Charlie." "I really hope this turns into a trend," another user adds. A third response reads, "She looks so cute!"

