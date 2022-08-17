Home / Trending / Girl's affectionate gestures towards great grandfather show what love looks like. Watch viral video

Girl's affectionate gestures towards great grandfather show what love looks like. Watch viral video

Updated on Aug 17, 2022 01:42 PM IST
  • This video that has been shared on Instagram, shows how a baby girl and her great grandfather share loving moment despite a 97-year age gap between them.
The baby girl and her great grandfather sharing a tender moment. (Instagram/@joanaconfraria)
BySohini Sengupta

The bond between little kids and grandparents is always a delight to behold. But guess what is even better? When it is a bond between people who are ‘greatly’ related to each other. A particular video that has been shared on Instagram shows a beautiful bond between a sweet little girl and her great-grandfather. The video shows the duo who are 97 years apart but share a tender, loving bond between themselves. There is a good chance that the video will make you reminisce and/or value the lovely relationship that you must have shared with your grandparents or great-grandparents.

“FAMILY: Great grandfather and great-granddaughter sharing a tender moment - 97 years between them!” reads the caption to this adorable video that is sure to warm your heart and leave you with a smile on your face. It has been making netizens go ‘aww’ at its preciousness ever since it has been shared on Instagram.

Watch the video right here:

Since being uploaded on Instagram just 16 hours ago, the video has gotten more than 1.82 lakh likes.

On Instagram, one person notes, "Oh my heart, so beautiful." "His body is tired, but that love is so young and pure," another user adds. A third response shares, "My heart. I was lucky to grow up with two great grandmas and miss them so much."

