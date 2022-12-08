Baby kicks in womb as mama talks like Doreamon, see voice-over artist's video

Remember the time when you used to come from school and you would turn on the television to watch Doraemon? It was one of the best times we used have. Recently the voice actor of Doraemon shared a video where she revealed that she is pregnant and as she was recording something in Doraemon's voice, the baby in her tummy reacted to it.

In a video that Sonal Kaushal shared on Instagram, you can see her informing that she was recording a scene, and her baby reacted to the voice just as she was recording. She points the camera toward her belly and starts speaking like the character. In the video, you can further also see that the baby is kicking in her belly.

Take a look at the video here:

This video was shared just a few days back. Since being uploaded, it has been liked 78,000 times and has several comments.

One person in the comments said, "Lucky your child will be. You made our childhood awesome." A second person said, "Wowww, Doremon fan since in the womb of mother. " A third person added, "Baby is very happy because they have their own Doraemon." "Aww, so cute, maybe little Doraemon inside," added a fourth person.

