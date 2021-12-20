Baby makes new butterfly friend that sits on her head, mom shares video. Watch

The videos that show interactions between cute animals and babies who are just as cute are always heartwarming to watch. This video shows how a baby girl found a new friend in a majestic looking butterfly who simply didn’t want to leave her be.

The video opens to show the baby girl named Harlow, being carried around in an area where there is a lot of greenery. “Harlow made a new friend,” reads the text insert in this part of the video. Get mother, who also happens to be the person who posted this video on Instagram, said that the two were “best friends forever,” followed by a butterfly emoji.

The adorable baby could be seen throughout the video with a smile on her face and the beautiful butterfly too, enjoyed the company of its new little friend. “This made me smile, I hope it makes you smile too,” reads the caption that accompanies this video showing the cute bond between the baby with a butterfly on her head.

Watch it here:

Since being posted on December 6, the video has already gone massively viral and garnered more than two million likes, 22.1 million views and several reactions from people on the social networking app.

“Disney princess vibes,” commented an Instagram user. “This is unreal. I am shook,” posted another. “She looks like a model with an avant-garde hat,” complimented a third. “She’s braver than me. I’d have been crying,” posted a fourth.

