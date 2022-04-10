Baby monkey eating some dragon fruit given by human will make your day. Watch

There are several videos of baby animals on the Internet which are enough to make your day. These are the videos that put a smile on your face and spread positive vibes. Just like this one video of a cute little monkey that has gone massively viral on Instagram ever since it has been posted a few days ago.

The video opens to show a baby monkey sitting on the ground in an outdoor setting. The cute creature keeps sucking its thumb and keeps looking intently at the dragon fruit that its human was holding out to it. The human cuts the fruit into a slice that the baby monkey can hold but it still doesn't really understand what to do with it in the cutest way possible.

The human then proceeds to take a bite out of this slice of dragon fruit so that the baby monkey can copy this action and eat it as well. The cute monkey, of course, understands that and picks up the fruit and proceeds to eat it. The original video was shot by an Instagram user named Adi Dwi whose baby monkey is named Nunuk.

Watch the video of the baby monkey right here:

The cute video has been posted on Instagram around four days ago and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop adoring this cute little creature. It has also received more than 5.2 million views on it so far.

An Instagram user asked, “Omg is he sucking his thumb?” It was accompanied by a heart-eyed face emoji. “Little baby sucking its thumb,” reads another comment. A third comment reads, “I just can’t with this one.”

What are your thoughts on this viral video? Did you find it super cute as well?

