Baby runs to stranger, refuses to let him go. Watch heartwarming video

The video shows a baby boy hugging a man who came into his mother's restaurant and refusing to let go.
The man holding the baby boy who refuses to let go. (instagram/@maryalyssacarr)
Published on Nov 24, 2021
By Trisha Sengupta

Are you looking forward to start you day on a happy note? Then chances are you’re looking for a video that may leave you smiling and also fill your heart with a warm feeling. This clip involving a stranger and a baby is one such clip.

The video was shared on Instagram by the kid’s mother Alyssa Carr. The clip opens to show a boy hugging a man. A text appearing on the clip explains the situation in detail. “My son has never met this man but when he came into our restaurant, my baby ran to him immediately and reached for him. Now, he won’t let any of us hold him,” it reads.

Take a look at the wonderful video:

The video was shared four days ago. Since being posted, the clip has gathered more than 4,000 likes. It has also accumulated varied comments.

“OMG! So sweet,” wrote an Instagram user. “Wow, that was just so beautiful. I balled, not gonna lie,” expressed another. “Well you found an angel that’s for sure,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

