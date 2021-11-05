Baby sea turtle in Australia takes first swim, video takes over Instagram. Watch

Baby animals are enough to lift your mood when you are down. They don't even need to be physically present in front of you, just a video of them being their adorable selves are enough to bring a smile to just about anybody's face.

The animals or fish that live in the water - oceans, seas and the like: are somehow even more innocent and childlike in their appearance and demeanour.

If you have already seen a baby sea turtle or a hatchling, then be prepared for a truckload of cuteness. Because this video that was recently posted on Instagram has an adorable little turtle taking its first swim!

“This lil guy had quite an audience cheering him up and shooing off seagulls,” read the caption to this post by ocean life photographer - Aleksandr Jeldõšev.

Aleksandr had shot this video in Queensland, Australia. His caption hinted at the fact that there were many people present as this baby sea turtle took its first swim. And they all tried their best to protect the cutie from being attacked by seagulls who are a common sight around beaches and are known to prey on tiny animals and fish in the sea.

Watch the breathtaking view accompanying this little baby's first swim right here:

With more than four million views and counting, this video surely has touched upon the strings of everybody's hearts.

“You can do it,” cheered one viewer. “Crystal clear water,” said a second Instagram user, “you wonderfully document as no one else”.

“Survivor,” commented yet another one.

“Looks like he made it back to his beach,'' said a fourth.

What do you think of this tiny marvel?

