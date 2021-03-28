Home / Trending / Baby takes first steps, dad reacts. Sweet video leaves people emotional
Baby takes first steps, dad reacts. Sweet video leaves people emotional

The video has prompted people to share all sorts of love-filled comments.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 28, 2021 12:15 PM IST
The image shows the baby taking first steps.(Screengrab)

There are some videos which have the power to instantly make you smile but also leave you a tad bit emotional. Case in point, this video of a dad reacting to his baby’s first steps. The video is such which you will love to watch over and over again.

Though old and originally shared by many back in 2019, the video again went viral after being posted recently on Twitter. “Dad reaction to his baby’s first steps,” reads the caption shared along with the clip.

Take a look:

Since being posted, the video has gathered more than 29,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated tons of love-filled comments from people.

Holi 2021: Farah Khan hearts gymnast Parul Arora’s special routine Insta video

‘Haircut kid’ Anushrut visits dentist, what follows next is hilariously cute

Town in Kentucky rallies to restore ‘beheaded’ Mother Goose landmark

Indian Railways shares video of beautification at Karnataka’s Dharwad station

“Parenthood in a nutshell. During that first step, he wanted to grab him but forced himself to put his hands down. I think we spend the rest of our lives doing that,” wrote a Twitter user. “First 18 months teaching them to walk and talk. The next 18 years telling them to sit down and shut up,” joked another and shared this GIF:

“Now, keep a keen eye on your baby, they will walk anywhere,” advised a third. Here’s how some others reacted:

What do you think of the video?

