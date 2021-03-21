Home / Trending / Baby’s reaction to getting his first haircut is too pure. Watch
Baby’s reaction to getting his first haircut is too pure. Watch

“This 6 month kid loving his first haircut,” reads the caption shared alongside the video.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 02:45 PM IST
The adorable video is Internet's new love.(Screengrab)

A video of a baby getting his first haircut is Internet’s new love. There is a possibility that after seeing the clip you’ll feel the same way too.

Shared on Twitter, the video showcases the baby’s reaction while getting his first haircut. The clip opens to show the tiny tot sitting on someone’s lap as an individual cuts his hair. What is absolutely endearing in the clip is the baby’s laughter. It is so innocent that you may also find yourself smiling while watching the clip.

“This 6 month kid loving his first haircut,” reads the caption of the video. The share also urges people to increase the volume of their devices while watching the clip. If you want to fully enjoy the video, then that is something you should do.

With over 46,000 views till now, the video has won people over. It has also gathered tons of love-filled comments from people. Many wrote how the clip left them happy.

“What a beauty. My son used to literally scream. We had to go at the end of the day so we won’t disturb other customers,” wrote a Twitter user. “Saying that baby is cute would be an understatement,” expressed another. “Adorable! You always see kids crying when they get their first haircut. Nice to see this one being so chill,” expressed a third.

Here’s how some others reacted:

Do you too think the video is adorable?

