‘Bachcha niche utar ja’: Woman lovingly pleads cat to get down from kitchen counter

A video of a sweet interaction between a woman and a cat is winning hearts online. The clip shows how the woman lovingly tells the cat to get down from the kitchen counter so he doesn’t end up hurting himself.

The image shared on Instagram shows a woman speaking with a cat sitting atop a kitchen counter. (Instagram/@straycatslover)

The video was posted on an Instagram page called Stray Cats Lover. “How he is trying to behave cute. How he is listening and understanding that mom is scolding him. Cats are expression masters. Mom is his favourite, he never leaves mom's side. Always sticks to her, wherever she goes. We love him a lot,” reads the caption shared alongside the video.

The clip opens to show the cat sitting on top of a kitchen counter with a woman standing in front of her. She goes on to say ‘Bachcha niche utar ja’ to the kitty. She also explains that he should get down to avoid getting hurt as she is cooking. Further, she tells the kitty that she will serve him food once he gets down.

Take a look at this sweet video of the woman and her cat:

The video was posted two days ago. Since being shared, the clip has gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated more than 5.8 million views, and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also received several likes and comments.

What did Instagram users say about this cat video?

“Aww, I want to give the little one a hug,” posted an Instagram user. “Jitni cute aunty, utna cute cat [The cat is as cute as the aunt],” expressed another. “I have 3 cats at home and they know that the kitchen counter and tables are totally off limits,” shared a third. “I don’t understand a drop of what she’s saying but I love everything in this video,” added a third. “My cat also gives the same expressions,” joined a fifth. “So adorable,” wrote a sixth.