Badger fights off three leopards attacking it. Watch

The videos that capture interactions between wild animals are absolutely fascinating to watch. Just like this video shared on Twitter by IFS officer Susanta Nanda. The video shows a badger fighting off three leopards and eventually escaping from the big cats.

The image shows the interaction between three leopards and a badger.(Twitter/@susantananda3)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The Field Marshal takes on three big cats & comes out victorious. Honey Badger is the most fearless animal. Their skin is thick & remarkably loose, allowing them to turn and twist freely letting them attack even when held by the neck. Immune to snake venoms & scorpion bites,” he posted alongside the video.

The video opens to show two leopards trying to bite the badger. Within moments, a third joins in. As the video progresses, the badger is seen fighting for its life. Eventually, the badger escapes the jaws of the leopards.

Take a look at the video:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was posted on May 4. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 19,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has received over 12,000 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“What a brilliant clip,” posted a Twitter user. “When you see such battles, one can easily conclude that your guts and courage are real winners in front of any mighty,” expressed another. “Wow,” commented a third. “Amazing video,” posted a fourth. “Wow. Not an easy task to tackle those ferocious felines,” wrote a fourth.