Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Badshah has a ‘Baawla’ version of Channa Mereya and it is hilarious. Watch
trending

Badshah has a ‘Baawla’ version of Channa Mereya and it is hilarious. Watch

The perfect synchronisation of Badshah's song with the Channa Mereya video is too fun to miss.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON AUG 01, 2021 11:32 AM IST
Badshah has shared another hilarious video featuring a scene from the popular song Channa Mereya sung by Arijit Singh from the movie Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.(Instagram/@badboyshah)

Singer Badshah left netizens laughing out loud quite recently with a fun video of his remix version of Bachpan Ka Pyar song. Now he has shared another hilarious video featuring a scene from the popular song Channa Mereya sung by Arijit Singh from the movie Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The clip may make you giggle hard.

“Ye maine banaaya hai. Sorry @dipraj_jadhav_edits tumhara job khatre mein hai,” reads the caption shared by the rapper. The clip shows a scene from the song starring Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma as Badshah’s song Baawla plays in the place of the original song. The perfect synchronisation is too fun to miss.

Take a look at the video:

Shared on July 29, the clip has amassed over one million views and several reactions. People were amused with the fun video and couldn’t stop laughing. While some shared how perfectly the experiment worked out, others pointed out that the scene was too much funny with the new background music.

“Hahaha, good one!” wrote an Instagram user. “This is too funny,” commented another. “I can’t stop watching this,” said a third.

Did the video leave you in splits too?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
badshah channa mereya ae dil hai mushkil
TRENDING NEWS

Doggo reunited with family after they spotted him on TV news in US. Watch

Neelanurinkji flowers bloom in Idukki's Shantanpara Shalom Hills after 12 years

Anand Mahindra’s Sunday motivation video is making netizens dizzy. Watch

Doggo pops up from pool through secret exit. Video is aww-dorable
TRENDING TOPICS
CBSE 12th Result 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Assam Board HSLC Result 2021
International Friendship Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Sonu Sood
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP