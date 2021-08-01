Badshah has a ‘Baawla’ version of Channa Mereya and it is hilarious. Watch

Singer Badshah left netizens laughing out loud quite recently with a fun video of his remix version of Bachpan Ka Pyar song. Now he has shared another hilarious video featuring a scene from the popular song Channa Mereya sung by Arijit Singh from the movie Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The clip may make you giggle hard.

“Ye maine banaaya hai. Sorry @dipraj_jadhav_edits tumhara job khatre mein hai,” reads the caption shared by the rapper. The clip shows a scene from the song starring Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma as Badshah’s song Baawla plays in the place of the original song. The perfect synchronisation is too fun to miss.

Take a look at the video:

Shared on July 29, the clip has amassed over one million views and several reactions. People were amused with the fun video and couldn’t stop laughing. While some shared how perfectly the experiment worked out, others pointed out that the scene was too much funny with the new background music.

“Hahaha, good one!” wrote an Instagram user. “This is too funny,” commented another. “I can’t stop watching this,” said a third.

Did the video leave you in splits too?