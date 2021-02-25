Badshah posts clip of grandma and grandson dancing to Top Tucker

You may have heard the recently released peppy dance number Top Tucker. It features rapper Badshah and actor Rashmika Mandanna, along with other actors and singers. There are a few videos on social media which capture people showcasing some super cool dance moves to the track. And, one such clip has now attracted the rapper’s attention and he re-shared it on his personal Instagram profile. The clip shows Akshay Partha Sarathy and his elderly grandmother Chellam’s quirky moves to the hit number. The video even earned a heart from actor Ayushmann Khurrana.

“Dadi you're my top tucker,” Badshah wrote while sharing the clip which was originally posted on Sarathy’s Instagram profile a few days ago.

There is a possibility that the energetic performance of the duo will make you want to get out of your seat and shake a leg too.

Since being shared some 19 hours ago, the post has already gathered nearly 78,000 likes, including one from actor Ayushmann Khurrana. People couldn’t stop talking about the sweet performance of the duo.

“She is super cute,” wrote an Instagram user. “Wow,” commented another. “Woww, fantastic,” expressed a third. There were many who shared heart or fire emojis to express their reactions.

This is, however, not the first video of this adorable duo. Sarathy an advocate by profession and Chellam, a homemaker, have already created a fan following for themselves by sharing various kinds of videos on Instagram. Previously, they used to share the dance clips on TikTok but after the ban on the app, they shifted to the photo and video sharing platform.

What do you think of their performance?