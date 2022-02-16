Bappi Lahiri dies in Mumbai at 69, Tweeple pay tribute to ‘Disco King’

Veteran singer-composer Bappi Lahiri died on February 16 at the age of 69 due to multiple health issues in a Mumbai hospital. Bappi Lahiri was known as the ‘Disco King’ of Bollywood of the 80s and 90s for composing songs for popular films like Disco Dancer, Namak Halal and Dance Dance. Twitter erupted with grief and tributes for the legendary music composer who was fondly known as Bappi Da.

Many took to Twitter to pay homage to the Disco King of Bollywood. In fact, the hashtags #BappiLahiri and “Disco Dancer” are also trending on Twitter. Below are some of the tributes that people paid on Twitter:

This Twitter user shared an image of the legendary singer and wrote how he will always be in their hearts.

This individual called him “India’s first rockstar,” while sharing this post:

Here are some more tweets:

Bappi Lahiri started his career in 1972 and the singer-composer’s first big Bollywood hit score was for Aamir Khan’s father Tahir Hussain’s film Zakhmee. He last composed the song Bhankas for the 2020 movie Baaghi 3.

So, what are some of your memories of the songs sung or composed by the legendary singer-composer?