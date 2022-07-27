Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Barack Obama is listening to songs by Beyoncé and Tems. What are you jamming to?

Barack Obama's summer 2022 playlist includes some recent hits and classics stretching across genres and eras.
Barack Obama has shared his summer 2022 playlist and it features songs by artists like Beyoncé, Bad Bunny, Harry Styles, Rosalía, Kendrick Lamar and Rakim.(Instagram/@barackobama)
Published on Jul 27, 2022 02:32 PM IST
ByArfa Javaid

Another summer, another playlist by Barack Obama. From songs by artists like Beyoncé, Bad Bunny and Harry Styles to Rosalía, Kendrick Lamar and Rakim - the playlist features 44 songs that are an eclectic mix of recent hits and classics stretching across genres and eras. And music lovers should take a crack at these, along with sharing their favourite tunes that they have been listening to this summer.

"Every year, I get excited to share my summer playlist because I learn about so many new artists from your replies—it's an example of how music really can bring us all together," read the text posted alongside the list. The caption added, "Here's what I've been listening to this summer. What songs would you add?"

On Barack Obama's summer 2022 playlist are some recent hits, which even you might be jamming to, including Beyonce's "Break My Soul", "Vibe Out" by Tems, and "Ojitos Lindos" by Bad Bunny and Bomba Estéreo.

Check out Barack Obama's complete summer 2022 playlist below:

The tweet was shared a few hours ago. It has since gathered 1.4 lakh likes. The share has also raked up more than 20,200 retweets and a flurry of comments.

"Respectfully, I love you," shared an individual. "This has been mine for the month of July," wrote another while sharing his list of songs. "As a Memphian, my only possible suggestion for this summer would be Nelly on repeat," suggested a third.

