Home / Trending / Barber shaves head to support colleague battling cancer. Watch viral video
trending

Barber shaves head to support colleague battling cancer. Watch viral video

When loosely translated from Spanish, the post’s caption explains that while shaving his own hair Gonzalez told Martin “You’re not alone.”
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON APR 14, 2021 08:28 AM IST
The image shows Joel Ortega Gonzalez shaving Neftali Martin's head.(Instagram/@neftabarber)

A heartwarming video of a barber shaving his head to support his colleague battling cancer is going viral online. There is a possibility that the clip will leave you emotional.

Neftali Martin, a barber by profession is currently battling with cancer, reports LadBible. He suffered hair loss and went to his colleague Joel Ortega Gonzalez to get his hair shaved. Martin also set up a camera to capture the moment. However, the camera ended up capturing something much more heartening, Gonzalez shaving his own hair to support his colleague.

Martin shared the video on Instagram. The video opens to show Gonzalez shaving Martin’s hair completely. As soon as he finishes, he starts shaving his own hair. The video ends with Martin’s overwhelming reaction to this incredible act of compassion.

When loosely translated from Spanish, the post’s caption explains that while shaving his own hair Gonzalez told Martin “You’re not alone.” In the rest of the caption, he also explained that Gonzalez told him he will keep shaving his hair until Martin’s hair grows back.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Eerie and enigmatic: Here's how a spiderweb sounds like

World's largest diya inaugurated on Aastha Path, Kumbh Mela

Man proposes to partner with 5 different rings, their story is now viral

Yuzvendra Chahal plays chess against 3 RCB teammates at the same time, posts pic

Take a look:

Since being posted a day ago, the video has gathered more than 1.5 lakh likes. It has also accumulated tons of comments.

“Huge respect bro” wrote an Instagram user. “Absolutely loves this,” shared another. “Angel in disguise,” said a third.

Did the clip leave you misty-eyed too?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Ramadan 2021
Gudi Padwa 2021
Chaitra Navratri 2021
IPL 2021 points table
KKR vs MI Preview
IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP