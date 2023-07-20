Barbie vs Oppenheimer showdown: Best memes on Twitter

The wait is almost coming to an end as there’s only a few hours left before the release of the much awaited films- Barbie and Oppenheimer. Ever since the news broke out of both the films being released on the same day, fans haven’t been able to keep calm. Since months, these films have not only become the talk of the town but many also got creative and shared memes on them. Now, as the release date for ‘Barbenheimer’ comes close, here are some of these memes that will leave you laughing out loud. For the unversed, 'Barbenheimer' is a term framed by the Internet that describes the theatrical release of Barbie and Oppenheimer.

'Barbenheimer' is a term that describes the theatrical release of Barbie and Oppenheimer.(Twitter/@IBJIYONGI)

This meme asks the most important question: Which film are you watching first, Barbie or Oppenheimer?

Here's what this Twitter user thinks that the theatres tomorrow will look like:

The films also got a K-pop twist:

This is what a crossover between Barbie and Oppenheimer would look like:

Check out some other memes:

About the film Barbie:

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie stars Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken. The cast of the film also sees other prominent celebrities like America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Dua Lipa, Emerald Fennell, Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera and Will Ferrell. The film has been inspired by Mattel fashion dolls. It is estimated that the production budget of the film stands at $10 crores. While experts anticipate the movie will gross above $80 million and could even reach $100 million, Warner Bros' conservative prediction of a three-day box office revenue stands at $60 million.

About the film Oppenheimer:

Oppenheimer by Christopher Nolan stars Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Florence Pugh, and Jack Quaid. The film is based on J. Robert Oppenheimer who was an American physicist whose contributions to science made an effect on history. The upcoming film Oppenheimer promises to take viewers on a captivating journey of his life and his work. Oppenheimer is anticipated to gross $40 to $49 million its opening weekend, and is expected to have a substantial influence on the box office.

