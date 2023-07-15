Mumbai Police’s ‘Barbie start, Oppenheimer ending’ memes go viral

The two upcoming Hollywood movies Oppenheimer and Barbie are set to release on the same day on July 21. The multi-starrer films have already created a pre-release buzz among people and many are eagerly waiting to see who will win the battle in box office. While some are rooting for Barbie, a few others are showing their support for Oppenheimer. Also, there are those who are counting this opportunity as a double bonanza and are just glad that they will be able to see two films with such distinct storylines. Expectedly, social media is also abuzz with several types of posts, including memes. Some netizens are sharing ‘Barbie start, Oppenheimer ending’ memes and they are hilarious. Mumbai Police too joined the trend and shared a few funny pictures that also aim to create awareness among people. A ‘Barbie start, Oppenheimer ending’ meme shared by Mumbai Police. (Instagram/@mumbaipolice)

“With such 'barbie' actions, you're signing up for Oppenheimer consequences,” the department quirkily wrote while sharing the pictures.

We won’t spoil the fun by giving away what the images show, so take a look:

The pictures were posted about five hours ago. Since then, they have accumulated close to 12,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has gathered tons of comments from people.

How are people reacting to Mumbai Police’s ‘Barbie start, Oppenheimer ending’ memes?

“Actually the post intends to show when you broke rules you get results referring to Barbie where she broke rules for her comfort and Oppenheimer where at the end results are bad,” wrote an Instagram user. “Too good,” added another. “genius ,” posted a third.

‘Barbeinheimer’: Barbie vs Oppenheimer

The battle between the movies of completely different genres has given rise to a new term ‘Barbeinheimer’. Netizens are using this term to refer to the two films together.

The fantasy film Barbie is based on the iconic Mattel doll by the same name. It is a comedy movie where Barbie, played by Margot Robbie, experiences existential crisis and embarks on a self-discovery journey. Oppenheimer, essayed by Cillian Murphy, is a biopic of Julius Robert Oppenheimer. He is the theoretical physicist responsible for research and design of an atomic bomb.