Netflix can’t stop posting memes on Threads and they’re gold

ByTrisha Sengupta
Jul 07, 2023 09:03 PM IST

Since joining Threads, Netflix has shared several hilarious memes that may feel relatable too.

Meta launched its text-based app called Threads on July 5. Within a few hours of launch, the app, which is being seen as a competitor for the microblogging site Twitter, witnessed millions of registrations. Several major brands took the opportunity to join this new social media platform, including Netflix India. Since joining, the OTT giant started exploring the app with memes. It has posted hilarious - and relatable - memes that will leave you laughing out loud.

The image shows a meme shared by Netflix India on Threads. (Threads/@netflix_in)
The first meme it shared features a popular scene from the 2007 film Om Shanti Om featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. “This is my second favourite Thread! This will always be the first,” Netflix wrote and posted this image:

How does it feel to use Threads and Twitter at the same time? Netflix has this meme for you:

Here’s another meme where the OTT giant compared the two platforms. The post may leave you chuckling:

In a latest share, about four hours ago, Netflix wrote “Posting on Threads yesterday vs Realising we have to post everyday” and posted a Squid Game meme:

The memes shared by Netflix received several comments from people. The posts have also accumulated hundreds of likes.

Here’s how Threads users reacted to the memes by Netflix:

“Another platform to keep up with, yet I’m hookeddd,” posted a Threads user. “We’re just here vibing,” added another. “Stuck in the Matrix once,” joined a third. “Same feeling,” wrote a fourth. Many reacted to the memes with laughing out loud emoticons.

