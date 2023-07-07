Home / Technology / This YouTuber is the first person to hit a million followers on Threads, sets Guinness World Record

This YouTuber is the first person to hit a million followers on Threads, sets Guinness World Record

ByRitu Maria Johny
Jul 07, 2023 01:29 PM IST

MrBeast's achievement was announced by GWR on Twitter with a video showing the exact moment when his 999K Threads followers turned to 1 million.

American YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson, more popularly known as MrBeast has set a Guinness World Record (GWR) for becoming the first person to reach one million followers on Meta’s newly-launched platform Threads. Easily surpassing Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg in terms of follower count, the social media personality achieved this feat within a few hours of joining the app on Thursday and by sharing just three posts.

MrBeast achieved this feat within a few hours of joining the app on Thursday.

The 25-year-old’s achievement was announced by GWR on Twitter with a video showing the exact moment when his 999K Threads followers turned to a million. At the time of writing this report, the YouTuber had over three million followers.

"I feel like I'm cheating on Twitter by using this app," the YouTuber joked on Threads after reaching the milestone. He later tweeted to GWR and said, "Shhhhh, don't let the twitter police know I'm cheating on them".

His profile bio on the platform dubbed as ‘Twitter-killer’, states, "Future Threads CEO" and he also asked his followers in a post whether Zuckerberg should make him its boss. He wrote, “Like this if @zuck should make me CEO.”

MrBeast is the world's most-subscribed YouTuber with a subscriber base of over 165 million on his channel. At present, he has over 21 million followers on Twitter. However, this is not the first account to breach the million mark. Accounts of Instagram and National Geographic had crossed the number earlier, GWR noted.

Other early celebrity users of Threads include Oprah, Shakira and chef Gordon Ramsay.

Threads, a text-based app built by Meta to rival Twitter, became available Wednesday night to users in more than 100 countries – including the US, India, Britain, Japan and Australia. The Twitter rival has already racked up more than 44 million users since its launch a little over 24 hours ago.

    Ritu Maria Johny

    Multimedia journalist with Hindustan Times.

