‘Bare minimum in love’: Elderly man’s gesture for wife wins over the Internet. Watch

While scrolling through our social media feeds, we often come across heartwarming videos that capture elderly couples caring for each other. From an elderly woman feeding her husband to a golden ager getting down on one knee to give a rose to his wife, the shares are aplenty. Case in point, this love-filled clip that features an elderly couple. The clip is bound to make you smile and leave you with a warm-fuzzy feeling. The video may even prompt you to watch it over and over again.

The image, taken from the viral video, shows an elderly couple walking on the road. (Instagram/@jenifarrrrahman)

“The way he pulled her to the safe side,” read the video’s caption shared on Instagram. The video opens to show an elderly couple walking on the road. As the video progresses, the elderly man can be seen pulling his wife towards his right, away from the traffic. He then resumes walking while holding her hand. A text overlay on the viral video reads, “The best thing I captured today.”

Watch the viral video below:

Since being shared six days ago, the video has accumulated more than 6.9 million views and over one million likes. Many also expressed their thoughts via comments.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

An Instagram user shared, “I always met them. They live near our office. Uncle cares so much, he always takes her for an evening walk, for shopping, he buys fruit chocolates for her. I used to say Uncle like ‘Khura beleg prem dei’ and he just smiles in reply. This is love actually.” Another added, “That’s all I want.” A third wrote, “It’s the bare minimum in love.” “Dadu knows side walk rule,” posted a fourth with a face holding back tears and love-struck emoji.

