'Be ready to wait': NRI lists 6 biggest problems with Indian work culture

Returning to India after working abroad is not always an easy adjustment, especially when it comes to workplace culture. An NRI recently shared the biggest challenges she has faced while working in India, from last minute meeting cancellations to long waiting times and attitudes towards feedback.

NRI's take on Indian work culture goes viral. (Instagram/@nupur.nri)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The post was shared by Instagram user Nupur Dave, who listed what she described as the "top problems you're going to face as an NRI in Indian work culture."

She wrote that if you are not in a position of power, people may cancel meetings at the last minute. Recalling a recent experience, she said, "Yesterday, three of my four partnership calls got rescheduled a few minutes before."

Dave also advised people to "be ready to wait", saying those who are not in influential positions could end up waiting anywhere from a few minutes to an hour for meetings because discussions often spill over.

(Also Read: ‘Yay! All India rank 2’: Panshul Bansal’s family erupts in joy as he scores 715 out of 720)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} She further claimed that "sucking up is normal here", adding that some leaders prefer hiring people they like or those who readily agree with them. According to her, this may be because organisations already face several challenges and some managers find it easier to work with agreeable teams rather than spend time convincing employees. "I'm not defending it. It's just one possible reason," she clarified. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She further claimed that "sucking up is normal here", adding that some leaders prefer hiring people they like or those who readily agree with them. According to her, this may be because organisations already face several challenges and some managers find it easier to work with agreeable teams rather than spend time convincing employees. "I'm not defending it. It's just one possible reason," she clarified. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Speaking about workplace culture, she wrote, "Time moves differently in India. The sense of urgency is spread over time, which means people culturally have time for a one hour lunch, a 5 pm chai break, and work spilling over to the next day. Like it or not, it's chill, but will you like it? I'm not sure."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Dave also said that note taking is often overlooked, claiming that designers sometimes make changes without writing them down. She added that feedback is not always received positively, with people becoming defensive instead of accepting constructive criticism. She concluded the post by inviting people to "set up a meeting with me for more clarity."

Take a look:

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Internet reacts

The post attracted plenty of reactions, with many users saying they had experienced similar workplace challenges.

One person commented, "I feel working hours in India aren't clearly defined. We work day and night, and sometimes there's no separation between personal time and work. I've seen many of my friends go through this."

Another wrote, "Accurate! I worked abroad for 12 years and have been in India for the last 5.5 years. The challenges you've outlined are on point."

A third user shared, "I tried to set up a manufacturing unit in India. Between bureaucracy, chai paani money, a lack of value for time, and many other issues, I moved my setup to Thailand. It was the best decision. By the way, I'm a fourth generation NRI who loves India for its culture, food, and vibes. I hope things become faster."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

(Also Read: ₹74 lakh to quit government job for IIM-A, explains how">Man claims it cost him ₹74 lakh to quit government job for IIM-A, explains how)

Another added, "What I've observed is that people are only concerned about their own time. They don't value other people's time. If they need something, they'll schedule a meeting at odd hours without thinking twice about whether you're busy or already have other plans."

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)