Beagle dog cutely looks into pet mom’s eyes as she works in this viral video

If you are someone who has pets or is familiar with the kind of behaviours they exhibit, this video might not come as an entire surprise. But even if you are not familiar with what pets do, this video will be just as delightful a watch as it would if you knew. This particular video that has been shared on Instagram and has been going all kinds of viral ever since, owing to the cutest of reasons, will definitely make you want to keep watching it over and over again. The video involves a very adorable Beagle dog and its human. The name of the dog who can be seen in this video is Toto.

It opens to show how the pet mom of this cute dog is engrossed in some work. But as she tries to concentrate, her adorable dog can be seen, making some signature puppy eyes, and looking directly at her so as to receive some love and affection that it most rightfully deserves. The video has been shared on the Instagram page of this pet mom named Aakashi Alive.

Watch it here:

Posted on September 18, this video has received over 2.37 lakh likes on it as of now.

“Awww so cute,” wrote an Instagram user. “Hahahah loved how the song is in sync,” posted another individual. “How sweet,” wrote a third.