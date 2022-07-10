Beagle dog makes cute face after plucking a flower from grandma's garden. Watch

Growing up, kids often get away with enough shenanigans and day-to-day antics that make their childhood all the more special. These incidents become stories for years to come. And for fur babies like this ultra adorable Beagle doggo, each day of their lives are part of their childhood. This video that has been shared on Instagram shows how this cute dog realises that it has done something wrong after having plucked a flower from its grandma's garden. But what has been winning hearts all over the social media platform is the adorable puppy face it makes after realising what it has done in attempts to let grandma know that it is sorry.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video has been shared on Instagram on the page dedicated to this adorable Beagle dog named Simba. The pooch has over 14,500 followers on this Instagram page where photos and videos of its day-to-day activities are shared. The caption to this video reads, “Nani ki bagiya ujaadne ke baad vala chehra. P.s- no matter how hard nani tries, she can’t be angry at me for more than 5 seconds, soorat to dekho meri.” [The face I make after causing a ruckus in my grandma's garden. No matter how hard she tries, she can't be angry at me for more than five seconds because of how cute my face looks]

Watch the video right here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since being uploaded on Instagram on June 22, the video has gotten more than 2.38 lakh likes.

One comment on Instagram reads, "So adorable." "Haha those eyes, I can totally relate," another user adds. A third reply says, "Oh my God. He is so innocent."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON