Beagle dog weighing 89 pounds at rescue now back in great shape. Watch

Dogs that are abandoned are usually not in great condition or shape and it is disheartening to see. It may take a long time for the dog to recover from the neglect and abuse it had suffered. Videos of dogs overcoming all of that and being happy again are wonderful to watch. Like this story shared by the page We Rate Dogs on Instagram that shows a Beagle who weighed 89 pounds when it was rescued.

The dog named Wolfgang could barely walk to the mailbox and couldn’t fit through the doggy door when it was rescued, says the caption of the video.

“Today, 3 years later, thanks to hard work, a loving forever family, and @justfoodfordogs, he is down to 27 pounds. We are so proud of him. 14/10,” reads the caption of the post.

The post was shared two days ago and it has received over 2.82 lakh likes so far. The post contains many photos and videos of the dog and shows its remarkable journey. In one video, the dog is seen exercising by walking in the water while holding a stuffed animal in its mouth.

See the post below:

The post got numerous comments with people praising the spirit and effort of the dog.

“We’re so proud of you Wolfgang!” commented an Instagram user along with a heart emoji. “Not him holding the stuffed animal in the tub,” said another. “Fun fact: Wolfgang contains just as much goodness as before, but in a more compact form,” posted a third. “It’s amazing what some love and a good family can do,” commented yet another user.

Wolfgang has its own Instagram account by the name of obese_beagle. It has over 83,000 followers.