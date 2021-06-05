Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bear Grylls reacts to viral video of Tamil Nadu kid climbing stairs while hula hooping

“Fastest time to climb 50 stairs whilst hula hooping, 18.28 secs by Aadhav Sugumar,” reads the caption shared along with the video that impressed Bear Grylls.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUN 05, 2021 10:39 AM IST
Bear Grylls shared words of appreciation to react to the video shared on Instagram.(Screengrab)

Creating a world record, be it in anything, is an impressive feat. Case in point, this video shared on Guinness World Records’ (GWR) Instagram handle that shows a kid from Tamil Nadu bagging a record by climbing stairs while hula hooping. The clip has left many impressed, including adventurer Bear Grylls who dropped words of appreciation for the kid named Aadhav Sugumar.

“Fastest time to climb 50 stairs whilst hula hooping, 18.28 secs by Aadhav Sugumar,” GWR shared along with a video.

Aadhav has been practising hula hooping for two years, reports a blog shared by GWR. He created the record on April 10, 2021 after he decided to test his skills. He hails from Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

Take a look at the incredible video:

Since being shared, the clip has gathered more than 85,000 likes – and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated tons of comments. Bear Grylls wrote “Well done Aadhav!” in appreciation of the kid’s talents.

Many wrote how this is an incredible feat. Just like this individual who shared, “I don’t think I can climb 50 stairs in 18 seconds even without the hula hoop.”

“I can’t even get up 10 stairs without needing a break!!! Good job kid!!!” appreciated an Instagram user. “Respect,” wrote another.

What are your thoughts on this record making video?

