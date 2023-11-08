Beat your mid-week blues with this challenging brain teaser

Are you facing the mid-week blues today? Well, worry not, we are here to help you kick-start your day in an interesting way. Wondering what is it? Here we bring you an intriguing maths brain teaser to solve!

Can you solve this question?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This brain teaser was shared by the Instagram page Maths Puzzles. It features a tricky question that you need to solve using your logical reasoning. The puzzle states, “IF 9=10, 8 = 18, 7=24, 6 = 28, 5 = 30, then 3 = ?” (Also Read: Brain Teaser: Can you find the missing number? No, it is not 6)

Can you solve this question?

Take a look at this brain teaser below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This post was shared a while ago. Since being posted, it has received numerous likes and comments. Several shared varied answers in the comments section. A few said, “29,” is the correct solution. While some others also mentioned “24,” “28,” and “30” as the solutions.

Earlier, another brain teaser had gone viral on social media and left people scratching their heads. The puzzle read, “If 6 + 8 = 12, 4 + 10 = 10, 12 + 20 = 60, then 24 + 50 = ?”

Do you think you have what it takes to solve this puzzle?

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!