Beauty queen’s Instagram post leads her killer to restaurant where she was dining

ByTrisha Sengupta
May 04, 2024 06:32 PM IST

Landy Párraga Goyburo represented Los Rios province in the 2022 Miss Ecuador contest. She was gunned down in a restaurant shooting.

Ecuadorian beauty queen Landy Párraga Goyburo was fatally shot in broad daylight in a restaurant shooting. As per reports, an Instagram post by her led her killers to the place where she was dining. The police are currently investigating the shooting of the 23-year-old amid the speculations that the hit on her was ordered by the window of a drug lord with whom Goyburo allegedly had an affair.

The image shows Landy Párraga Goyburo, who was gunned down after her killer tracked her through her Instagram post. (Instagram/@landyparraga.ec)
According to the New York Post, Goyburo was in a conversation with a man inside the restaurant. At one point, she noticed the masked assailants sneaking inside. Soon after, a gunman shot at Goyburo and also the man she was speaking with. After that, the gunman and the accomplice fled the scene.

Goyburo represented Los Rios province in the 2022 Miss Ecuador contest, reported the outlet. She, with over a million followers on her social media pages, has her sportswear line.

She was in the news last December after her name came up in a chat between dead drug trafficker Leandro Norero and his accountant, Helive Angulo.

As per the outlet, the Attorney General’s Office was investigating her finances. She was never prosecuted for a crime. She never made any public comments about Norero.

