‘Been a while:’ Smriti Irani shares selfie on Instagram, Ekta Kapoor reacts

“Been a while,” Smriti Irani wrote while sharing her selfie on Instagram.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUN 23, 2021 02:18 PM IST
The post shared by Smriti Irani wowed people.(Instagram/smritiiraniofficial)

If you follow Smriti Irani on Instagram, there is a possibility you’re aware of the various kinds of posts she often shares. From witty to motivation, her shares are of different tastes. Occasionally, she also posts pictures with her family or selfies. Case in point, her latest post where she has shared a selfie. The post has promoted people to share several comments, including one from her close friend Ekta Kapoor.

“Been a while,” Smriti Irani wrote sharing the image. It has been a few months since she shared her selfie. The last one she posted was back in April.

Her latest post quickly grabbed people’s attention and they shared all sorts of love-filled comments to showcase their reactions.

Take a look at the post shared by Smriti Irani:

Since being posted a little over two hours ago, the share has gathered more than 49,000 likes. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people. Ekta Kapoor wrote “Thinnnnnn,” along with a fire emoticon. While replying, Smriti Irani reacted with a heart emoji.

“Beautiful,” wrote an Instagram user. “You look pretty and changed. I must say nice change,” shared another. “Wow,” reacted a third.

What are your thoughts on the post shared by Smriti Irani?

