Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Belgian man learns ‘favourite’ dance moves of guests at Indian wedding, performs too. Watch

Belgian man learns ‘favourite’ dance moves of guests at Indian wedding, performs too. Watch

trending
Published on Feb 20, 2023 02:58 PM IST

The video showing a Belgian man learning ‘favourite’ dance moves of guests at an Indian wedding was posted on Instagram.

The image shows the Belgian man dancing with guests at an Indian wedding.(Instagram/@ed.people)
ByTrisha Sengupta

Most Indian weddings are incomplete without people dancing their hearts out. It goes without saying that the performances are entertaining and leave people happy. Probably that is why this content creator from Belgium wanted to know dance moves he can show at an Indian wedding.

Instagram user who goes by @ed.people posted the video on his personal page. “Indian wedding,” he wrote as he shared the video. The clip opens to show a text insert that reads, “Can you teach me your favourite dance move? Indian wedding.”

The video shows him standing with a group of people attending a wedding. As the clip progresses, they are seen teaching him different popular dance moves that people often perform at weddings or family functions.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted last month. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 3.4 lakh views and counting. Additionally, the post has received close to 24,000 likes. People posted various comments to show their reactions.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“Bro welcome to India! You are going to have the best time of your life,” expressed an Instagram user. “This made me smile. Thank you so much,” commented another. “Me waiting for naagin dance with a handkerchief,” joked a third. “Being an Indian I am so overwhelmed,” wrote a fourth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram viral video
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP