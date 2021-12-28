Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Belly dancing cat shows off his moves, netizens can’t stop saying aww. Watch

This video posted on Instagram shows how a cute cat shows off his ‘belly dancing’ moves.
Nacho, the cat who is the sweetest ‘belly dancer,' shows off his moves. (instagram/@mochithecatto)
Published on Dec 28, 2021 11:32 AM IST
BySohini Sengupta

Cats may give almost anything a try, especially with their beloved humans guiding them through it. This Instagram Reels video of a cat ‘dancing’ in proper belly dancing gear made in a tiny size, will make your day.

The video opens to show a grey cat in a belly dance belt with golden sequins on it. He’s seen standing on his hind limbs and his human is seen holding him by his front paws. This cute cat is seen ‘dancing’ as his human sways him.

“Belly dancer Nacho in action. How do you like his dance moves?” reads the caption to this hilarious video.

Since being posted on Instagram on December 18, this video has already garnered more than 1.3 million likes and several reactions from people.

“Oh my goodness, cuteness overload,” reads a comment from an individual. “So cute,” posted another, followed by an emoji of a smiling face with hearts. “Winner of Strictly Come Dancing 2021 is Nacho. And I don’t think he’s too bothered really, and it was only for a short time and it really made my day,” commented a third. “10 points for this performance,” posted a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this cat video?

