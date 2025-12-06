Bengaluru airport staff offer water and snacks to passengers amid IndiGo flight cancellations: 'Hats off'

As IndiGo’s mass flight cancellations continue to disrupt travel schedules across the country, a video from Bengaluru airport has drawn significant attention on Instagram. The clip, shared by Priyanshu Tiwari, shows airport staff offering water, snacks and tea or coffee to passengers who were facing inconvenience due to the ongoing crisis. Bengaluru airport staff were seen helping passengers with water and snacks amid IndiGo cancellations.(Instagram/2xx.peter)

The video, posted on Instagram, is captioned, "After 400 plus flight cancelled but IndiGo not providing any service or sorry. This is from Bengaluru airport. Bengaluru airport staff offering water, snacks, tea or coffee for a valuables passenger, who was suffering from inconvenience."

The text overlaid on the clip read: “Hats off to Bengaluru airport staff.”

Take a look here at the video:

The clip has sparked conversation online, with users appreciating the humane gesture during a stressful travel period.

Social media reactions

The post has garnered several reactions. One Instagram user commented, "Thank you for sharing this video." Another remarked, "It's a culture of Karnataka and Bengaluru." A third user wrote, "Swear man, hats of these folks. It is not easy to be on the receiving end of anger." Another comment read, "A humble request to all passengers please refrain from blaming the ground staff for delays or cancellations. They are genuinely doing their best to assist you and provide the most suitable resolution." Someone else added, “Great initiative.”

IndiGo flight crisis

The video comes at a time when IndiGo is grappling with widespread operational challenges. In the past few days, over five hundred flights have been either cancelled or delayed as the airline adjusts to stringent new crew rostering regulations. The disruptions have caused significant inconvenience to travellers across multiple cities.

IndiGo, in a statement, said that calibrated adjustments would continue over the next forty eight hours. The airline added that it aims to normalise operations and progressively restore punctuality across its network.

"Our teams are working around the clock to ease customer discomfort and ensure operations stabilise as quickly as possible," the statement read.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)